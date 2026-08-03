The main opposition People Power Party on Monday defended its leader Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok over criticism concerning the cost of his trip to the US, saying that the visit was carried out on a smaller budget than previous party leaders.

According to the political fund accounting report submitted to the National Election Commission by the People Power Party, Jang spent some 206 million won ($144,000) on his 10-day visit to the US from April 11 to 20.

The initial budget was set at 204 million won, including 116.7 million won for airfare and accommodations and 42.3 million won for local expenses, including meals. An additional 40.3 million won was incurred on April 13, while 38 million won was returned, bringing the final expenses to around 206 million won.

Responding to the backlash, the People Power Party said the budget was "kept to a minimum compared with overseas trips by previous party leaders," citing high oil prices amid the Iranian conflict and inflation. It also said Jang personally covered costs for additional scheduled events to keep the budget as low as possible.

To back its claim, the party unveiled previous budget details, saying that the party's former leader Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon spent 218 million won during a seven-day trip to the US in 2023, while Kim Moo-sung, who led the Saenuri Party, a predecessor of the current conservative party, spent 239 million won on a 10-day US trip in 2015.

The party also pointed to the Democratic Party of Korea's former floor leader, Woo Won-shik, for spending 317 million won on a three-day visit to Japan while serving as speaker of the National Assembly in 2026.

Jang was accompanied by Kim Min-soo, a member of the party's Supreme Council, as well as Reps. Cho Jung-hun, Kim Dai-sik and Kim Jang-kyom.

The trip drew criticism as a "fruitless visit" because Jang left only two months before the June 3 local election and failed to meet with key US government officials despite his earlier pledge to do so.