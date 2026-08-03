GS Caltex said Monday it invited employees’ families to its Seoul headquarters for its annual Family Day on Friday, offering a hands-on look at the company’s workplace and energy business.

Held at GS Tower in Gangnam-gu under the theme “Energy to the Future,” the event aimed to help families better understand employees’ work and build a stronger connection with the company.

Participants explored interactive exhibits on GS Caltex’s energy operations and digital technologies. At the “Energy Value Chain Adventure” booth, they played a game developed by the company’s Digital & AI Transformation Center to show how crude oil is procured, refined and delivered to customers.

Visitors also experienced mixed-reality and virtual-reality content featuring the company’s Yeosu refinery, including safety training programs used by employees at the site.

Other activities included AI-powered board games, robot soccer, motion-sensing sports, eco-bag and key ring making, and family photo sessions.

GS Caltex Vice Chair Hur Sae-hong greeted employees’ families and thanked them for their support.

“I hope Family Day helped our employees’ families better understand GS Caltex and their parents’ workplace, while taking pride in what they do,” Hur said. “I also hope the experience becomes a cherished memory and inspires the children to pursue their dreams and become the energy our future society needs.”