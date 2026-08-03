Surveillance footage from Wangsimni subway station in Seoul has gone viral, showing commuters and an off-duty police officer collaborating to assist a man who collapsed during the morning rush hour.

Uploaded to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's YouTube channel on Thursday, the video has been viewed over 300,000 times as of Monday.

According to the police, a man in his 60s suddenly lost consciousness while riding an escalator to the platform at Wangsimni station on Seoul Subway Line No. 2.

Nearby commuters responded immediately, moving him to a safer area on the platform and checking his condition.

Among those who responded was Lee Hyun-woo, a police officer with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, who was passing through the station on his way to work.

The footage shows Lee promptly assessing the situation and beginning chest compressions, after which the rescue became a collective effort.

"Someone saw that I was getting tired and asked to switch," Lee said in the video. "I also asked other people nearby to massage the patient's legs and continue monitoring his condition."

Police said the man regained consciousness before emergency responders arrived. He was transported to a hospital, recovered and was later discharged.