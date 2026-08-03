Lotte Group said Monday that a study on founder Shin Kyuk-ho’s entrepreneurial philosophy was presented at the 2026 World Congress of Business History in Toronto on Thursday.

Baek In-soo, a professor at Osaka University of Economics, presented the study, which used the concept of “boundless advantage” to explain Shin’s entrepreneurial expansion across national, industrial and organizational boundaries.

The term describes the ability to turn knowledge and resources acquired by crossing boundaries into new sources of growth and competitive advantage.

Baek divided Shin’s life into four stages and examined how he overcame challenges at each. The study argued that Shin’s ability to navigate boundaries across business, politics, industry and organizational management laid the foundation for Lotte Group’s long-term growth.

The presentation also offered lessons for today’s business leaders, urging them to learn beyond their areas of expertise, cultivate future leaders with a long-term perspective and delegate authority while retaining responsibility for key decisions.

Participants discussed how Shin’s philosophy could apply to modern management. A professor from the University of Graz proposed expanding the research into an international comparison of cross-border entrepreneurship.

“Shin Kyuk-ho’s entrepreneurial philosophy continues to offer valuable lessons for sustainable growth,” Baek said. “Entrepreneurs in the AI era should constantly seek new opportunities, nurture talent and contribute to society and future generations.”