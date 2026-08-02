New US Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel was seen spending her first weekend in Seoul sampling hotteok at Namdaemun Market and attending a worship service at a church founded by North Korean refugees, highlighting her personal ties to Korea as she begins her diplomatic mission.

On Sunday, Steel was spotted attending a service at Youngnak Presbyterian Church in central Seoul with her husband, marking a stop that reflected her family's history.

Steel, whose parents fled North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, has expressed particular interest in the church, which was founded by North Korean refugees and other displaced Christians after the war.

Shortly after arriving in South Korea on Thursday, she visited the church, writing in its guest book, "I'm very happy to start my new journey in Korea with a prayer. What a blessed person I am."

On Saturday, Steel visited Namdaemun Market in central Seoul with her husband, attorney Shawn Steel, where the couple browsed shops and sampled local street food.

According to a Facebook post uploaded by the US Embassy in Seoul, Steel exchanged currency before buying vegetable hotteok, a savory version of the popular Korean pancake.

Reflecting on the visit, Steel wrote on her X account that it had brought back cherished memories.

"Returning to Namdaemun Market after so many years brought back so many memories," she wrote. "Much has changed, but the warmth, energy and familiar sights felt just as I remembered."

"It is wonderful to rediscover Seoul — a city that is both familiar and new to me," she added.

In one of the photos she shared via X, she is also seen browsing pet clothing and harnesses.

Steel also shared a photo Friday taken in front of the statue of King Sejong in Gwanghwamun Square, adjacent to the US Embassy in Seoul.

"Walking past the King Sejong statue today reminded me of Korea's remarkable legacy of innovation and leadership," she wrote on X. "Excited for the journey ahead."

Upon arriving in Korea via Incheon Airport Thursday afternoon, Steel described the South Korea-US alliance as one of the strongest in the world and pledged to further strengthen the decades-old partnership as the allies confront a growing list of economic and security challenges.

Born in Seoul in 1955 to parents who were displaced from North Korea, Steel spent part of her childhood in Japan before immigrating to the United States with her family in 1975.

Steel was nominated by US President Donald Trump in April and confirmed by the US Senate on June 17. The ambassadorial post has remained vacant since Philip Goldberg, who was appointed under former President Joe Biden, left South Korea in January 2025, with the embassy since led by acting chiefs of mission.

Her arrival comes as Seoul and Washington seek to manage a broad range of pending issues, including South Korean investment in the United States, tariffs, civilian nuclear cooperation, Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines, North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and ongoing efforts to modernize the decades-old alliance.