The conservative bloc is repeating calls for President Lee Jae Myung to veto a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, which strips prosecutors of all investigative authority, as expectations grow for the revision to be approved at next week's Cabinet meeting.

The main opposition People Power Party's chief spokesperson Rep. Choi Bo-yun released a statement Sunday asking the president to send the bill back to the National Assembly.

"President Lee should exercise his veto right now to reverse the legislative decision that defies public opinion," wrote Choi. She added that the main opposition People Power Party will take all possible measures, including a constitutional complaint, to "repeal the evil law."

Rep. Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party, a five-term lawmaker and former judge, also urged a presidential veto.

"The revision will make people weep tears of blood and remove the last safeguard for the vulnerable," Na wrote on her Facebook page Sunday. "If the president loves his people and dreams of a just and fair society, casting a veto is his constitutional duty."

Criticism also came from a prosecutors' alumni association on Sunday, led by former Prosecutor General Han Sang-dae, saying the bill was passed despite opposition from the prosecutor's office, concerns from the Supreme Court and the president's public remarks warning of possible abuse resulting from the amendment.

"We condemn the Democratic Party's legislative tyranny of passing the bill," it said. "President Lee should veto the bill by staying true to his principles."

Rep. Han Dong-hoon, a former leader of the People Power Party and former prosecutor who is now independent, also called for a presidential veto.

"People who benefit from this evil bill are criminals who escape punishment due to a lack of prosecutors' supplementary investigations and the president whose charges will be dismissed despite his crimes, while everyone else, the people, will suffer," Han wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Han added that he would not criticize the president for his previous "wavering" if he ultimately vetoed the bill.

After the National Assembly voted in favor of the revision, acting Prosecutor General Koo Ja-hyeon resigned Friday, saying he felt deep responsibility.