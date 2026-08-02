Prime Minister Han Seong-suk held a luncheon meeting on Saturday with Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, the prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Clergy, to discuss national issues, including peace on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Han invited Cardinal You to her residence during You's summer visit to Korea, seeking to hear the religious leader's insights into issues such as peace on the Korean Peninsula, support for young people and social cohesion.

Cardinal You noted that Pope Leo XIV has shown a keen interest in peace on the Korean Peninsula, saying, "I pray earnestly for peace on the peninsula, so that the South and the North can engage in conversations, achieve reconciliation and coexist."

Han expressed her gratitude to the Cardinal for his efforts in sending messages of peace and reconciliation for the Korean Peninsula during his visit to Korea.

The two also shared their views on the government and religious circles working in tandem to support young people who are struggling in today's hyper-competitive society to build hope for the future.

The meeting comes ahead of World Youth Day 2027, a global event organized by the Catholic Church that is set to be held in Seoul next year. The Pope is scheduled to attend.

"The government will do its utmost to ensure safety and convenience to help turn World Youth Day into a platform to convey a message of peace on the Korean Peninsula," Han said.

Han also praised the first Korean cardinal for raising Korea's global status.