HD Hyundai Electric said Sunday it has produced its 1,000th power transformer at its manufacturing subsidiary in Alabama, underscoring the company's growing presence in the North American power equipment market.

The company recently held a ceremony at its Alabama facility attended by HD Hyundai Electric President Kim Young-ki and Georgia Transmission Corporation President Barbara Hampton to commemorate the milestone.

The 1,000th unit is a 500-kilovolt, 675-megavolt-ampere ultrahigh-voltage transformer that will be delivered to Georgia Transmission Corporation to support stable electricity supply in Walton County, Florida.

Since establishing the Alabama plant in 2011, HD Hyundai Electric has supplied 1,000 power transformers to the US market with a combined production capacity of about 200 gigavolt-amperes, enough to meet the electricity demand of roughly 130 million US households, according to the company.

The Alabama facility was the first North American production base established by a Korean power equipment maker. Initially designed to produce 70 transformers annually, the plant has expanded its capacity to 105 units per year, making it the largest power transformer manufacturing site in the United States.

According to market research firm Goulden Reports, HD Hyundai Electric ranked first in the US market for ultrahigh-voltage transformers with capacities of 100 MVA or higher for the second consecutive year, increasing its market share from 17.2 percent in 2024 to 25.7 percent in 2025.

The company is also building a second plant in Alabama. Once completed in April, the expansion will increase annual transformer production capacity by about 50 percent and enable production of transformers with ratings of up to 765 kilovolts.

"The production of our 1,000th transformer is a meaningful milestone made possible by the technological expertise and dedication of our employees, as well as the trust of our customers," Kim said.