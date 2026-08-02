Temperatures were expected to peak at 39 C on Sunday as a scorching heat wave continues to grip South Korea, the state weather agency said.

Daytime highs were forecast at 33-39 C, with the heat felt by people in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central region expected to be worsened by high humidity.

In parts of the South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces, daytime temperatures are expected to rise above 39 C, which can prompt authorities to issue heat wave warnings.

The weather agency advised people to refrain from outdoor activities and drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. (Yonhap)