President Lee Jae Myung departed for Frankfurt on Saturday after wrapping up his visit to Argentina.

In Buenos Aires the previous day, Lee held a summit with his Argentine counterpart, President Javier Milei, during which the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on critical minerals, including by pursuing joint projects across the entire lithium value chain.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation on South Korea's imports of Argentine crude oil beginning next year while pledging to work toward the prompt resumption of negotiations on a free trade agreement between South Korea and the South American trade bloc Mercosur.

Lee will make a brief stop in Frankfurt on Sunday, where he is scheduled to meet with members of the Korean community before returning to Seoul. (Yonhap)