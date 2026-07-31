A Seoul court on Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by former Liberty University professor Morse Tan seeking to overturn a Justice Ministry travel ban against him, keeping the restriction in place until Aug. 15.

The Seoul Administrative Court dismissed part of Tan’s challenge and rejected the remainder, marking the first substantive ruling on his efforts to contest the ministry’s repeated travel restrictions.

“The portion of the claim seeking cancellation of the July 1, 2026 travel restriction is dismissed, while the plaintiff’s remaining claims are rejected,” the court said.

Tan was indicted without detention on July 16 on charges of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and the Criminal Act.

Prosecutors allege that Tan spread false claims at a press conference in Washington and elsewhere last year that President Lee Jae Myung had been detained in a juvenile facility after being involved in a gang rape and murder case as a teenager.

The Seoul court acknowledged that the travel ban could cause Tan irreparable harm and that there was an urgent need to suspend it to prevent such harm. However, it found that, given the circumstances surrounding the restriction and the progress of the criminal proceedings, suspending the measure could seriously harm the public interest.

The ruling concerns the ministry’s second and third travel bans against Tan.

The ministry lifted the second restriction, which had been imposed on grounds that further investigation was necessary, after Tan was indicted on charges of defaming Lee.

It then imposed a third travel ban, this time citing the need to ensure the smooth progress of his criminal trial. The latest restriction is set to expire Aug. 15.

Tan had argued that he needed to travel to the United States ahead of his first hearing in the defamation case to obtain evidence for his defense.

The Justice Ministry countered that the travel restriction should remain in place to ensure the proceedings could continue without disruption.

Tan had previously filed a separate lawsuit challenging the ministry’s first travel ban. His request to suspend that restriction was rejected, while the main case has been delayed after he sought to have the presiding judge recused.