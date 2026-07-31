The dried-up bed of the upper reaches of Bohyeonsan Dam is exposed in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, on Friday, as prolonged heat waves and below-average rainfall continue to worsen drought conditions across the southern regions.

According to the National Drought Information Portal, the dam's storage rate stood at just 16.4 percent as of Thursday, highlighting mounting concerns over water supplies for agriculture and local communities. The government has warned that drought conditions could intensify in parts of the southern region if the dry weather persists. (Photo by Yonhap)