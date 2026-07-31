KT said Friday it has signed a three-way collaboration agreement with on-device AI chipmaker DeepX and edge computing firm Sesol to jointly develop NPU-based artificial intelligence edge systems for use in transportation and industrial sites.

Under the agreement, the companies will work together on a next-generation AI Edge Box powered by low-power, low-heat neural processing units, or NPUs, and expand on-device AI services to electric vehicle charging stations, mobile surveillance systems and transportation infrastructure.

The three companies plan to jointly pursue on-device artificial intelligence of things projects, broaden the market for AI-based video monitoring in buses, commercial vehicles and other transport systems and help strengthen South Korea’s domestic edge AI ecosystem.

KT will lead commercialization and business development using its telecommunications network and monitoring platform. DeepX will provide its DX-M1 low-power NPU chip and software development kit, while Sesol will handle product development, manufacturing and field-testing.

The AI Edge Box will be designed to perform real-time video analysis while consuming less power and generating less heat than graphics processing unit-based systems, the companies said.

That could make the system suitable for locations where power supply and installation space have limited the use of conventional AI equipment.

KT said it plans to expand the business to public agencies, local governments and transportation and industrial safety sectors, while developing additional edge AI services that combine AI chips with network infrastructure.

“This partnership brings together AI semiconductors, edge technology and KT’s network and service capabilities to target the next-generation AI video analytics market,” said Sung Je-hyun, head of KT Enterprise’s northern Seoul corporate customer division.