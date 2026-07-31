A South Korean tourist bitten by a monkey at India's Taj Mahal reportedly waited nearly an hour for an ambulance, prompting widespread online criticism over tourist safety after footage of the incident went viral.

Videos circulating online show the woman clutching her arm as she was escorted to the site's medical center. The footage quickly sparked concern among internet users in Korea.

"You have to be prepared to die before going to India," one user commented.

"Waiting an hour in a situation like this could be fatal," another wrote.

According to Indian media reports, the attack occurred Sunday at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Agra, where the tourist was bitten by a monkey.

She received first aid at the Taj Mahal's on-site medical center, but despite the Archaeological Survey of India notifying local health authorities immediately, an ambulance reportedly did not arrive for nearly an hour.

The woman was eventually transported to a nearby hospital by auto rickshaw, a three-wheeled vehicle, according to news reports.

Meanwhile, an official at the South Korean Embassy in India stated the embassy was not notified on the day of the incident. After learning of the case through local media, the embassy confirmed details with an acquaintance of the victim.