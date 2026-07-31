Sookmyung Women’s University said Friday it will participate in the 2026 US-Korea Conference on Science, Technology and Entrepreneurship in Florida next month, as the women-only university seeks to expand its research footprint in science and engineering.

The conference will be held from Wednesday to Aug. 8 at the Omni Orlando Resort in Florida. Held annually since 1991, the event is expected to draw around 1,500 participants, including researchers, government officials, policymakers, industry representatives and students from South Korea and the United States.

Sookmyung President Moon Si-yeun will attend alongside faculty members, researchers and graduate students.

On Aug. 7, Sookmyung will host a forum focused on its research strategy and efforts to expand opportunities for women in science and engineering.

The event will also explore international research cooperation centered on Sookmyung’s Pharmaceutical Research Institute and Women’s Health Research Institute, while outlining the next phase of development for its College of Engineering, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, according to the university.

For Sookmyung, long associated with women’s education, the engineering college has become a key part of efforts to strengthen research capacity in science and technology and train more women in fields where they remain underrepresented.

Moon will chair the session, with Yoon Hye-on, president of the Korea Foundation for Women in Science, Engineering and Technology, serving as co-chair.

Later that day, Moon will join presidents of Korean and US universities at a leadership forum to discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping university education, research and administration.

Moon will also attend the Women in STEM Forum on Aug. 6, organized by the Korea Foundation for Women in Science, Engineering and Technology.

The event will bring together representatives from organizations including Korean American Women in Science and Engineering, the Korea Federation of Women’s Science and Technology Associations and Korean Women in Science and Engineering.

Sookmyung said it plans to use the conference to expand ties with Korean researchers based in the United States and pursue joint research with overseas universities and research institutes.