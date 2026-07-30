State pension fund’s OCIO push raises fears of market distortion and weaker foreign investor interest

South Korea’s National Pension Service is seeking to serve as an outsourced chief investment officer, or OCIO, for corporate retirement pension funds, raising concerns that its entry could distort competition and expand state influence over private-sector capital.

An OCIO oversees a pension fund’s investment strategy, selects and monitors asset managers and manages risks on behalf of the fund.

According to financial industry sources on Thursday, the NPS submitted a proposal titled “Plan for Public Pension Fund Participation” to the government’s working-level task force on fund-based retirement pensions last month.

The fund-based retirement pension system, expected to launch in the first half of next year, would pool retirement assets from participating companies into funds managed by professional institutions. The system operates through a three-tier structure consisting of a trustee, an OCIO and sub-asset managers.

Under its proposal, the NPS is seeking to serve as a trustee for the retirement pensions of public institution employees while taking on an OCIO role for funds established by private companies.

The NPS said it would only serve as an OCIO when requested by a trustee. However, market participants view the move as a de facto entry into the OCIO market.

Critics argue that the NPS’ participation could distort competition, given its dominant position in the domestic asset management industry. Major asset managers already manage trillions of won in assets entrusted by the NPS, making it difficult for private firms to compete with the pension giant on equal terms.

“In the public pension market, the NPS is the referee and private asset managers are the players,” a senior official at an asset management firm said. “If the NPS becomes a player itself in the private market, who can evaluate it objectively?”

Another industry official described the NPS as the most powerful client in the domestic asset management industry, saying private firms would be reluctant to compete against an institution that decides the allocation of large-scale pension assets.

Under the current Financial Investment Business and Capital Markets Act, only asset management firms are allowed to provide OCIO services. The NPS has reportedly proposed allowing it to perform OCIO functions under certain conditions, such as when requested by a trustee.

Industry officials also questioned whether the NPS’ investment model is suitable for fund-based retirement pensions, which follow a defined contribution structure.

Unlike the NPS, which can pursue long-term asset allocation strategies based on relatively predictable pension payments, DC-type retirement pensions require more active management as assets move with job changes and retirement decisions.

“The NPS currently outsources 51 percent of its assets to external managers, showing that it lacks sufficient capacity to manage even its existing pension assets entirely on its own,” said Sung Joo-ho, a professor at Kyung Hee University’s School of Management and former president of the Korean Pension Society.

“Taking on OCIO responsibilities for DC-type retirement pensions, which require more personnel and management capabilities, is difficult to understand,” he said.

Industry officials said their biggest concern is that an expanded role for the NPS could extend its influence beyond shareholder voting rights and into corporate funding decisions.

The NPS is already a major shareholder in many listed companies, and critics warn that concentrating corporate retirement pension assets under the pension fund could increase companies’ sensitivity to the NPS’ views and deepen concerns over state-led finance.

“If companies that already have the NPS as a major shareholder also entrust their retirement pension assets to the NPS, they may inevitably become more cautious about the pension fund’s stance,” a financial investment industry official said.

“Foreign investors place great importance on market autonomy and predictability. If the market is perceived as one where the government influences both corporate governance and capital flows, it could weaken the appeal of South Korea’s market for long-term investment,” he added.