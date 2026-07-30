Bae Jae-kyu, CEO of Korea Investment Management and widely regarded as the "father" of South Korea's exchange-traded fund market, said Thursday that single-stock leveraged products tracking Samsung Electronics and SK hynix should be allowed to fade out naturally rather than be forcibly delisted.

Bae said investors' best option was "not investing" in such products, warning that daily rebalancing and compounding effects could rapidly erode their value during periods of high volatility.

"Getting the market direction right is not enough," Bae said in a Facebook post. "When volatility rises and prices swing repeatedly, daily rebalancing and compounding effects can rapidly erode the value of these products."

He added that investors often try to time rebounds after sharp declines, but said it was difficult to build sustainable wealth through such strategies.

Bae said the products should gradually disappear through "a little institutional support and cooperation from asset managers' liquidity providers," rather than through forced delisting.

He also advised investors to avoid concentrating bets on individual memory chipmakers, saying they should invest across the broader semiconductor ecosystem.

"Memory remains a cyclical industry," Bae said, pointing to expanding investments by Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron, as well as growing competition from Chinese chipmakers.

Bae said the AI-driven semiconductor boom had pushed the market beyond expectations, but advised investors to focus on long-term industry growth rather than short-term price movements.

"If the direction of investment is right and time is on your side, sometimes doing nothing is the best response," he said.

Bae introduced ETFs to South Korea in the early 2000s and is credited with helping expand the country's ETF market. He previously led Samsung Asset Management's ETF division before becoming CEO of Korea Investment Management in February 2022.