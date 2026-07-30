A Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker repeatedly referred to the Korea Football Association as "KFC," the initials of the global fried chicken franchise, during a parliamentary hearing Thursday.

Rep. Cho Gye-won made the slip while questioning former KFA President Chung Mong-gyu at a hearing of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee over alleged corruption within the KFA.

"Is KFC required to comply with the AFC's rules?" Cho asked, referring to the Asian Football Confederation.

Chung replied, "It was stipulated in the AFC regulations."

"So are those mandatory regulations for KFC as well?" Cho asked again.

Cho was questioning Chung about amending a KFA rule that restricted his competitors from running for association president.

"Wasn't the amendment intended to eliminate your rivals in advance?" Cho said. "Wasn't it designed to prevent potential challengers from running so that you could continue your autocratic and unilateral lead of the association?"

Chung rejected the accusation, saying the KFA had been simply bringing its rules into line with AFC regulations.

Cho's repeated references to the KFA as "KFC" sparked questions online, with some questioning his knowledge on the matter and preparedness for the hearing.