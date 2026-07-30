Samsung Electro-Mechanics reported its highest quarterly revenue on record for the April-June period, with sales of multilayer ceramic capacitors for AI servers and high-end semiconductor package substrates driving both growth and profitability.

Revenue reached 3.46 trillion won ($2.4 billion), up 24 percent from a year earlier, the company said Thursday. Operating profit more than doubled to 440.4 billion won, exceeding the 413.6 billion won consensus compiled by Yonhap Infomax by 6.5 percent.

Operating margin came in at 12.7 percent, compared with roughly 8.7 percent in the first quarter. That gap is partly a base effect: the first quarter carried a 71.4 billion won one-time retirement benefit charge. Adjusting for it, operating profit rose about 25 percent from the previous quarter rather than the reported 57 percent.

Gains were concentrated in the two divisions tied to data centers and vehicles. Components revenue, largely MLCCs, rose 29 percent to 1.65 trillion won, and the package solutions unit, which supplies FCBGA substrates for AI accelerators and server CPUs, grew 37 percent to 771.6 billion won. The two together made up about 70 percent of sales.

Optics, still built around smartphone camera modules, was up 10 percent year-over-year but down 4 percent from the first quarter.

The genuinely new disclosure points to 2027. The separately listed Samsung Group affiliate, whose largest shareholder is Samsung Electronics with a 23.7 percent stake, said it has signed long-term MLCC supply agreements with roughly 10 customers, including top-tier hyperscalers and major chipmakers, and is fielding additional requests. Two contracts disclosed in June and July cover 750 billion won of supply next year.

Contract lengths, committed volumes and whether those two are among the 10 have not been disclosed.

The company puts its share of the AI server MLCC market above 40 percent.