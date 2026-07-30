Korean bank account required for new reimbursement program, short-term transit passes remain available for international visitors

The new nationwide fare reimbursement program, "Everyone's Card," is set for launch in September, effectively replacing Seoul's all-inclusive Climate Card monthly pass that will soon be discontinued.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday, the new initiative will launch Sept. 1, with existing Seoul-based Everyone's Card users automatically enrolled in some additional benefits available to Seoul residents.

The new program will require users to link a Korean bank account to receive reimbursements, making it unavailable to many short-term foreign visitors.

Such short-term visitors can use the one-day to seven-day transit passes, which allow unlimited travel on buses and subways without requiring a Korean bank account, a city official told The Korea Herald.

Unlike the Climate Card, which offered unlimited rides on Seoul's buses, subways, public bicycles and the Hangang Bus ferry for 70,000 won per month, Everyone's Card will provide reimbursements based on monthly transportation spending.

Under the new system, users who spend more than 62,000 won a month on public transportation will effectively ride for free, while those who spend less will receive a 20 percent reimbursement on their fares.

For residents aged 19 to 39, the spending threshold will be lowered to 55,000 won, while the reimbursement rate will increase to 30 percent.

Although the nationwide Everyone's Card program currently defines young adults as those aged up to 34, Seoul said it requested that the central government extend the age limit to 39 for Seoul residents.

Under the nationwide program, households with three or more children will receive a 50 percent reimbursement, while recipients of basic livelihood assistance will receive 53.3 percent back on eligible transportation expenses.

The Climate Card's 30-day pass will no longer be sold after the new program launches. Existing postpaid passes may be used through the end of September, while prepaid passes will remain valid through Sept. 29. Prepaid cards can be recharged only through Aug. 31.

The city also plans to add access to Seoul's public bicycle-sharing service to the new program so that users can continue enjoying benefits previously offered through the Climate Card.