The South Korean financial industry is moving to cushion the market impact of single-stock leveraged exchange-traded products through new rebalancing rules, while regulators prepare tighter curbs after a sharp sell-off deepened concerns that the instruments were amplifying swings in the country's largest chip stocks.

The Korea Financial Investment Association said Thursday that asset managers would spread rebalancing trades, currently concentrated near the closing bell, across regular trading hours and after-market sessions. Managers and securities firms serving as liquidity providers will also seek to reduce trading volumes and more closely manage gaps between product prices and their underlying values.

The measures were agreed to at an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon attended by the heads of eight asset managers offering the products and senior liquidity provider officials from eight securities firms.

"The industry takes the recent increase in market volatility and losses suffered by some investors very seriously," KOFIA Chair Hwang Sung-yup said. "We will swiftly implement voluntary measures, including spreading out rebalancing trades and managing LP (liquidity provider) trading volumes."

Later Wednesday evening, the government announced plans to impose individual investment limits on single-stock leveraged ETFs and exchange-traded notes as part of broader efforts to control total exposure. Officials cited limiting such products to 20 percent of an investor's total investments as one possible option, though the threshold has not been finalized.

The government will also consider raising transaction costs for excessive orders, requiring investors to complete simulated trading and establishing legal grounds to temporarily lower leverage ratios during periods of severe market stress.

Under a previously announced measure taking effect Friday, investors will be required to hold 30 million won ($20,800) in cash to make new or additional purchases.

The regulatory push follows the rapid expansion of products tracking twice the daily returns of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix since their May 27 launch. Retail investors had accumulated nearly 15 trillion won in net purchases of the leveraged ETFs by Tuesday, while their combined assets under management stood at about 6.7 trillion won.

Losses have also mounted rapidly since the products were launched. According to an analysis by Hanyang Securities, Samsung Electronics fell 15.2 percent from the products' launch through July 22, while leveraged ETFs tracking the stock lost an average 40.2 percent. SK hynix dropped 18.4 percent over the same period, compared with an average 49.4 percent decline in its leveraged products.

Concerns intensified after the Kospi plunged 10.84 percent Tuesday and another 5.98 percent Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics and SK hynix suffering double-digit declines during the two-day rout.