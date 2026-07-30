The U.S. Recording Academy has defended its creation of a new Asian pop category after K-pop supergroup BTS announced it will not compete at the upcoming Grammy Awards in an apparent protest against the move.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, issued a statement on Wednesday (U.S. time) expressing sadness over the group's decision while respecting its choice.

"I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision," he said in a statement posted on the Grammys' Instagram account.

The academy's response came a day after the K-pop septet declined to submit their music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards slated for February 2027, voicing hope that music could be "heard and loved for what it is, rather than categorized by region or language."

The band did not explicitly mention the reason for skipping the ceremony, but the move was widely seen as a protest against the creation of the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category that critics say risks segregating non-Western artists.

Addressing growing backlash over the new category, Mason emphasized that the award was created to celebrate the "depth, diversity, and excellence" of Asian pop art.

"It's never to divide," Mason insisted, adding that the category aims to highlight major acts and broaden recognition among the Grammys' 15,000 voting members.

He also clarified that submitting music in genre categories does not disqualify an artist from competing in top General Field honors, such as Album of the Year or Song of the Year.

"Those categories remain open to any eligible recording, regardless of genre. Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive. An artist can absolutely pursue both," he said, adding that the Grammys remain committed to expanding membership and listening to global voices regardless of region or language.

The Grammys have long faced criticism for being more conservative and exclusive toward non-white artists compared with other major U.S. music awards.

BTS, which topped both the U.S. Billboard's main singles and albums charts with its fifth studio album, "Arirang," released in March, has received multiple nominations, including three consecutive nods for best pop duo/group performance between 2021 and 2023, but has yet to win.

More recently, "Golden," from the smash-hit soundtrack to the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" -- one of 2025's biggest commercial hits -- won just one Grammy in February, taking Best Song Written for Visual Media. Rose of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK went home empty-handed from the ceremony despite the strong chart performance of "APT.," her collaboration with Bruno Mars.