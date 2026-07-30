The music video for BTS’ 2018 hit single “Idol” exceeded 1.4 billion views on YouTube on Wednesday, according to Big Hit Music on Thursday.

It is the fifth video from the group to achieve the feat, joining “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv,” “DNA” and “Mic Drop.”

“Idol” is the main track from “Love Yourself: Answer,” a repack of its fifth mini album “Love Yourself: Her” and third full-length album “Love Yourself: Tear.” It was released in August 2018 and entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 11 and the UK Official Singles Top 100 at No. 21. The 26-track set topped Billboard 200 and sold over 2 million copies.

The music video earned the septet the trophy for music video of 2018 at the People’s Choice Awards in the US.