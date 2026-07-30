Yuhan said Thursday it has launched its blood sugar management probiotic DangQLac, sold locally as Glucobiotic, in Mexico as part of its push into the Latin American dietary supplement market.

DangQLac contains Lactiplantibacillus plantarum HAC01, the first probiotic strain in Korea to receive approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its post-meal blood sugar-lowering functionality, as its main ingredient.

According to the company, an eight-week human clinical trial showed statistically significant reductions in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels and two-hour postprandial blood glucose levels.

Since its domestic launch in April 2023, DangQLac has generated cumulative sales of 60 billion won ($41.5 million) over three years. The product has also received several industry accolades, including the Korea Patent Technology Award in 2023, the NutraIngredients Asia Ingredient Award in 2024 and the IR52 Jang Young-shil Award in 2025.

Yuhan signed a five-year supply agreement worth about 13 billion won with its Mexican partner in 2024 and completed local product registration in 2025. The two companies plan to expand distribution through both online and offline channels, supported by local clinical studies and a comprehensive marketing strategy.

The company said Mexico is one of the largest dietary supplement markets in Latin America. Citing 2024 data from the International Diabetes Federation, Yuhan noted that the prevalence of diabetes among Mexican adults aged 20 to 79 stands at approximately 16.4 percent, one of the highest rates globally.

"Leveraging DangQLac's differentiated blood sugar management benefits, we aim to broaden our reach among local consumers and use Mexico as a stepping stone for expansion across the Latin American market," a Yuhan official said.