A woman accused of stalking actor Hwang Jung-min allegedly contacted his teenage son after the actor asked her to stop reaching out to him, a local media outlet reported Thursday.

The woman sent a KakaoTalk message to Hwang’s high school-aged son at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2024, according to Money Today, which cited a written complaint filed against her in connection with the alleged stalking. The complaint also alleges that she sent Hwang a series of messages the same day expressing emotional distress and referring to an apparent suicide attempt.

According to the complaint reviewed by Money Today, Hwang had asked the woman in December 2023 to stop contacting him. After she reached out to his son, Hwang agreed to meet her at a cafe in Daehangno, Seoul, on March 14, 2024.

In the complaint, Hwang said he had not informed his family about the woman’s alleged threats of self-harm or repeated requests to contact and meet with him.

The 55-year-old actor, who stars in director Na Hong-jin’s latest film “Hope,” said he became “extremely anxious” after the woman obtained his son’s contact information without his knowledge and decided to meet her to calm her.

Earlier on Wednesday, the woman claimed on Instagram that she and Hwang had been involved in an extramarital relationship from August 2023 through the end of 2024. Audio clips purportedly involving Hwang and the woman have also circulated online.

Hwang’s agency denied the claim, identifying the woman as a suspect in a stalking case, and said it would pursue additional legal action against her.