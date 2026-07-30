Growing tech push could turn niche wearable into mainstream consumer device

Apple is set to join Samsung Electronics next year in challenging Meta’s early lead in the global AI smart glasses market, setting the stage for a three-way battle among big tech companies over the next generation of artificial intelligence-powered devices.

According to industry sources on Thursday, Apple plans to unveil its first smart glasses at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2027, with a commercial launch expected later that year.

The American tech giant had initially been expected to release the device by the end of this year, but reportedly delayed the launch as it worked to address privacy concerns surrounding AI-enabled wearable devices.

Apple is expected to follow a strategy similar to its rollout of the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The company is likely to introduce the hardware and software platform at WWDC, allowing developers to prepare applications before the product reaches consumers months later.

Privacy is expected to be a key focus of Apple’s strategy.

The company, which has promoted privacy as a core value for more than a decade, is reportedly designing the glasses to limit the collection and external processing of personal data.

Rather than relying heavily on cloud-based processing, Apple is expected to prioritize on-device AI capabilities for visual recognition and data processing. Facial recognition is unlikely to be included, according to industry sources.

Apple is also expected to avoid Meta’s “supersensing” approach, which continuously analyzes a wearer’s surroundings. The company is unlikely to use user-captured images to train its AI models, reflecting its broader privacy-focused approach.

The company is also considering whether to launch a model without a camera. Another option under discussion is a camera-equipped version that uses the sensor primarily for AI functions such as identifying objects and locations, while limiting traditional photo and video capabilities.

Meta currently leads the market through its partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, offering AI-powered features through its Ray-Ban smart glasses. According to market research firm Omdia, Meta accounted for 85.2 percent of the global AI smart glasses market last year.

Samsung is entering the race with its own AI-powered wearable platform.

At its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, Samsung introduced its intelligent eyewear developed in partnership with Google, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The product is scheduled to launch this fall.

The glasses are powered by Google’s Gemini AI and equipped with cameras, sensors, microphones and speakers supported by Qualcomm’s wearable chipset. Samsung said the device will provide functions including real-time translation, navigation assistance and voice-based information retrieval.

Samsung and Apple are likely to rely on their existing smartphone ecosystems to differentiate their products. Samsung can leverage its Galaxy and Android ecosystem, while Apple is expected to build on the deep integration between the iPhone and iOS, a strategy that has helped both companies expand their wearable device businesses.

“Samsung and Apple’s entry will help introduce AI smart glasses to a broader consumer base, accelerating adoption and expanding the overall market,” said an industry source, who requested anonymity.

“Meta opened the market, but Samsung and Apple have the scale and ecosystems to move AI smart glasses beyond early adopters and toward mainstream consumers,” the source added. “The companies that best balance AI capabilities, ecosystem integration and privacy protection will ultimately determine leadership in the market.”