The ruling Democratic Party on Thursday was set to push for the passage of a bill that would strip the prosecution of its direct investigative powers despite protests from the main opposition party.

The DP seeks to pass the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act during a plenary session scheduled for 2 p.m.

If approved, the revision would strip the prosecution of its authority to conduct direct investigations, including supplementary investigations.

The DP has been pushing ahead with prosecution reform legislation that calls for dismantling the prosecution and creating two new agencies, each tasked with handling investigations and indictments.

Separately, the ruling party will also seek to pass a bill that would significantly shorten the review period for bills designated for fast track from a maximum of 330 days to 90 days, a move aimed at speeding up the legislative process.

The main opposition People Power Party is expected to launch filibusters against both bills in an attempt to block their passage.

Under the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be stopped after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of all parliament members, or 180 lawmakers, vote to end it.

With support from minor opposition parties and independents, the DP, which holds 161 seats in the Assembly, is expected to secure the votes needed to end the filibusters and bring the bills to a vote. (Yonhap)