Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chipmaker, on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 71.62 trillion won ($49.6 billion), up 1,299.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company, one of the biggest global suppliers of top high bandwidth memory (HBM) semiconductors, said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 1,813.8 percent on-year to 89.49 trillion won. Sales increased 130 percent to 171.49 trillion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 71.21 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. (Yonhap)