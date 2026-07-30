A senior US Navy official has described South Korea's role in leading combined maritime forces during a multinational exercise as a "historic leadership milestone," as he pointed out a core theme of the exercise -- shared responsibility.

Vice Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, deputy commander of the US Pacific Fleet, made the remarks on Wednesday in a virtual press briefing on the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) that started on June 24 and runs through Friday.

South Korea served as the commander of the Combined Force Maritime Component during RIMPAC conducted in and around the Hawaiian Islands, making it the first Asian country and the fourth non-US participant to assume the commanding role.

"RIMPAC showcased historic leadership milestones. The Republic of Korea commanded the Combined Force Maritime Component for the first time," he said, also noting that Canada, Chile and Japan also assumed specific leadership positions in the exercise.

Jablon stressed that those leadership roles were not just symbolic.

"They were operational. And each nation brought real capability and the combined force benefited from their leadership," he said.

He also said that the countries' leadership roles in the exercise reflected "partner capability and shared responsibility."

"Shared responsibility is a core part of the theme, 'Partners: Integrated and Prepared,' and it strengthens our ability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said. "What you saw were closer to closer military integration, which enabled clear lines of communication and fostered cooperation to meet regional and global challenges."

Also joining the briefing was South Korean Rear Adm. Kim In-ho, who served as the Combined Forces Maritime Component commander during the exercise.

Kim pointed out that South Korea's Navy continues to strengthen its ability to conduct combined operations by being a consistent participant in RIMPAC.

"RIMPAC ... gives us a valuable opportunity to further improve our ability to lead and carry out combined maritime operations," he said.

South Korea has deployed an array of key naval assets to this year's RIMPAC exercise, including the 8,200-ton Aegis-equipped destroyer ROKS Jeongjo the Great (DDG-995), the 3,000-ton submarine ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho (SS-083) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

Launched in 1971, RIMPAC is designed to enhance cooperation among participating countries in securing sea lines of communication and countering potential security challenges at sea. (Yonhap)