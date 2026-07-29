A Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education official was found dead at an apartment complex in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on July 23, prompting a police investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

According to local news agency News1, citing the Yongin Seobu Police Station, a resident called emergency services around noon after discovering the body of a man in his 20s in a flower bed at the apartment complex.

The man was later identified as an administrative staff member at a local elementary school under the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education.

Police examined the body and searched the man’s residence after responding to the report, but found no signs indicating foul play or other criminal involvement.

No suicide note was found, according to reports.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.