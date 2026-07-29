'Hope' star's side threatened more legal steps but did not address the authenticity of a recording circulating online

Hwang Jung-min's agency said Wednesday that a woman who accused the actor on social media of carrying on an extramarital affair is a criminal suspect in a stalking case, and that it will pursue further legal action against her.

Earlier in the day, the woman shared what she claimed were text messages, photos and a phone recording of Hwang, alleging the two had been romantically involved.

The agency said in a statement that the posts were written by "a stalking suspect who has continuously harassed" Hwang, and that the actor filed a criminal complaint against her last year.

A court has since imposed restraining orders on the woman three times and fined her 3 million won ($2,100) through a summary order, according to the statement.

The woman has contested the fine and requested a formal trial, according to local media reports, which also said she has filed a civil suit against Hwang seeking damages.

Hwang's agency said it plans to take additional legal action over the posts, which it called "maliciously edited," and apologized for the concern the matter has caused. It stopped short, however, of saying whether the recording itself was genuine.

Hwang, 55, has been married to Kim Mi-hye, a musical and theater producer who heads SEM Company, his management agency, since 2004.

Considered one of the biggest box office draws in Korean cinema, the actor is currently starring in Na Hong-jin's "Hope," which has led the country's box office since opening July 15 following its premiere at Cannes.