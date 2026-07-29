Spain defender Marc Cucurella has followed through on a promise he made before the 2026 FIFA World Cup: If Spain won the tournament, he would get a tattoo of national team coach Luis de la Fuente.

Cucurella posted a photo on social media showing a new tattoo on his left arm depicting De la Fuente holding the World Cup trophy, along with the caption, "Promise fulfilled."

He also shared a short video of the tattoo being inked.

Before the tournament, Cucurella vowed to commemorate De la Fuente with a tattoo if Spain won the World Cup.

Spain defeated the Argentina national football team 1-0 after extra time in the World Cup final on July 20, capturing its second title and first since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

The victory immediately turned attention to whether Cucurella would honor his pledge. Asked about the promise after the final, De la Fuente laughed and said he expected Cucurella to keep his word.

The tattoo post drew reactions from several fellow Spanish athletes. Spain midfielder Mikel Merino commented, "Historic," while Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz wrote, "So cool."

Cucurella started all eight of Spain's matches at the World Cup, helping the team complete an unbeaten championship run with seven wins and one draw. Spain also posted seven shutouts during the tournament.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)