The National Assembly appears on course for its 33rd filibuster in just over two years, with a bill removing all investigative powers from the prosecution set to be put to a plenary session on Thursday.

Although the main opposition People Power Party appears likely to launch yet another filibuster to resist the contentious bill to revise the Criminal Procedure Act, the move is unlikely to achieve little more than a 24-hour delay.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea and other minor liberal parties have held enough seats to end filibusters and pass the bills without consultation with the opposition throughout the current National Assembly term.

Rep. Kang Jun-hyeon, senior spokesperson of the ruling Democratic Party, told reporters just ahead of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee meeting on Wednesday that the party was on course to sending the prosecutorial bill to the plenary session scheduled for Thursday.

The bill is aimed to curb the prosecution's power abuses by conditionally allowing it to conduct further criminal investigation once it finds a police probe insufficient.

The Democratic Party has long contended that prosecutorial power abuses have run rampant in South Korea, and separating the agency into two bodies ― with separated powers to investigate crimes and indict ― is key to curtailing that.

However, the conservative opposition claims the revision would strip victims of their right to criminal justice.

Conservatives also say the bill is driven by the liberal bloc's motivation to retaliate against the prosecution that has placed some of its prominent politicians under harsh investigation and brought them to criminal court.

The passage of the bill would make truth-finding efforts even more elusive, said the People Power Party's Rep. Park Hyeung-soo on Wednesday.

"The bill would end up abandoning the safety of the people, and the Criminal Procedure Act's purpose of truth-finding will disappear," said Park, who represents People Power Party lawmakers at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

"The reform bill is being used solely for its private revenge against the prosecution," Park added. "The damage from it will be felt by the people."

Rep. Lee Ju-hee of the Democratic Party refuted that notion.

"Eliminating the prosecution's direct investigative authority never means the state would discard its function to deal with crime," she said in a statement Wednesday, citing the bill's clauses to allow prosecutors to request that further investigation be conducted.