SK Biopharmaceuticals said Wednesday it is accelerating its expansion into Latin America by launching its epilepsy treatment Cenobamate in Brazil, as the firm's CEO joined South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's economic delegation for the first time.

The only representative from Korea's pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to participate in the presidential economic delegation to Brazil, SK Biopharmaceuticals signed a memorandum of understanding with Eurofarma, a local pharmaceutical powerhouse, in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to strengthen collaboration across a range of areas centered on Cenobamate, which will be officially launched in the Brazilian market in August under the brand name Xcopri. The launch follows earlier introductions in Peru in May and in Chile in June this year.

The two companies agreed to deepen their partnership in five key areas: maximizing the commercial value of Cenobamate, collaborating on central nervous system, or CNS, pipeline assets, conducting joint research and development for rare epilepsy, expanding Cenobamate's reach across Latin America and growing digital healthcare initiatives through their existing joint venture Mentis Care.

Beyond Cenobamate, the companies also plan to expand their digital healthcare collaboration through Mentis Care. They aim to develop advanced digital medical solutions linked to mobile applications that can support seizure management and real-time health monitoring while providing physicians with more comprehensive patient data through an integrated digital healthcare platform.

"This presidential visit to Brazil has enabled us to significantly strengthen our comprehensive partnership with Eurofarma, extending beyond the expansion of Cenobamate to include our CNS pipeline, rare epilepsy R&D and digital healthcare," said Lee Dong-hoon, CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals.

"Above all, we are delighted to be able to deliver the innovative value of Cenobamate to patients and healthcare professionals across Latin America, and we sincerely appreciate our partner Eurofarma for its close collaboration."