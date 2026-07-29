Actress Moon Geun-young has married theater musical actor Jung Pyung in a private ceremony, her agency said in a surprise announcement Wednesday.

Cre Company said Moon, 39, and Jung, 46, had recently wed after a long-term relationship. The agency did not disclose the date or location of the ceremony, which it said was held as a simple family-only meal rather than a formal wedding.

"I met someone with whom I want to walk the path I've always walked alone, share the times I used to ponder by myself and make each other smile over trivial things," Moon wrote in a handwritten letter posted to social media. "We decided to fill our future lives together rather than alone."

Moon debuted in 1999 in the film drama "On the Way" and rose to fame through hit television dramas and films, including "Autumn in My Heart," "My Little Bride," "Cinderella's Sister" and "Painter of the Wind," which earned her the affectionate nickname "Nation's Little Sister."

She has remained active on stage and screen, most recently appearing in the play "Orphans" and completing filming for director Yeon Sang-ho's upcoming movie with the working title, "Yeto."

Jung, who debuted in 2007, has appeared in numerous stage productions and musicals, such as "Ida," "Laundry," "Liar" and "Eden Hair Salon."

He and Moon previously worked together in Bachi, an independent creative studio for film and art formed by the actress. (Yonhap)