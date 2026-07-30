진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

You came for an old song. Then stayed for someone’s life story

기사 요약: 유튜브 명곡 영상 댓글창에 자신의 추억과 이별, 가족 이야기 등 개인적인 사연을 남기는 문화가 온라인 공감 공간으로 자리 잡고 있다.

[1] Music lovers often arrive on YouTube looking for a tune. Then they find themselves reading about someone’s first love, an ode to a mother or father or about a parent’s unconditional love for their child.

* lover: ~을 좋아하는 사람

* tune: 곡; (악기의) 음을 맞추다; (기계를) 조정하다

* ode: (특정한 사람·사물·사건에 부치는) 시

* unconditional love: 조건 없는 사랑

[2] The comment sections under a YouTube video from an old Korean ballad, a 1990s or 2000s pop hit or a nostalgic drama soundtrack often feel less like a place for reveling in the music itself and more like a shared diary where strangers leave their memories of love, grief and moments that certain songs refuse to let fade.

* nostalgic: 향수를 불러일으키는

* revel in: (어떤 감정이나 상황을) 만끽하다

* grief: 큰 슬픔

* fade: 점차 희미해져 사라지다

[3] For one user, Park Ji-yoon’s “Illusion,” released in 2000, helped her through school violence, just like how the song explores the lingering pain of heartbreak and unfulfilled love.

* illusion: 환상

* explore: 탐험하다

* lingering: (쉬 끝나거나 사라지지 않고) 오래 끄는

* unfulfilled: 실현되지 않은

[4] Unlike social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where identity is often central to the experience, experts say YouTube’s anonymity may be what makes the space feel safe. Anyone can read the comments, meaning users often write to strangers rather than people they know, making it easier to share memories, grief and regrets with strangers in ways they might not with friends or family.

* experience: (어떤 일을 실제로 겪거나 당한) 경험

* anonymity: 익명성

* memory: 기억; 추억

* regret: 후회

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10812754

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638