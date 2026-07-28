The Seoul Global Center is inviting international students in Seoul to make "wakppu ball," or wax balls, with local participants as part of a cultural exchange program.

Wax balls are a trending stress-relief toy in Korea made by coating a soft, squeezable ball with a thin layer of wax, which users then crack by squeezing.

The program includes not only a wax ball-making session but also icebreaker games designed to help participants get to know one another, encouraging natural networking and cultural exchange.

The event will be held in Korean from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Seoul Global Center.

Applications are open to international students in Seoul holding a D-4 language training visa. A total of 20 participants, including both foreign and Korean students, will be selected to ensure a balanced mix of attendees.

Applications can be submitted through an online form by Aug. 7. Participants will be selected based on factors such as their motivation for applying and the program's suitability, with the final list to be announced on Aug. 8.

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