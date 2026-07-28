The Seoul Metropolitan Government is encouraging international visitors to report poor experiences with taxi services, as part of efforts to improve the city's tourism environment.

According to the Seoul Foreign Resident Center, foreign visitors who experience problems such as overcharging, drivers refusing to use the meter or other unfair practices can file complaints online. Reports may also be submitted for service refusals without a valid reason or other inconveniences encountered during a taxi ride.

The complaint form is available in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese. Complainants are asked to provide details such as the date of the ride, the taxi's license plate number, the pickup location, how the taxi was hailed, the destination, the arrival time and a fare receipt, if available.

If the complaint is verified, the taxi driver may face a fine or other administrative penalties. The complainant will also be notified of the outcome of the investigation.

For inquiries, visitors can contact the 120 Dasan Call Center or the Seoul Foreign Resident Center.

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