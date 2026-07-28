Lee Kang-in's move to Spain's Atletico Madrid has been delayed as he completes administrative procedures related to South Korea's mandatory military service requirements.

Spanish outlet Marca reported Sunday that "Lee Kang-in still has obligations to fulfill before joining Atletico Madrid," adding that "under South Korean law, he must remain in Korea for the time being."

Atletico Madrid officially announced Lee's signing on Saturday. However, he has yet to join the club and remains in South Korea. On Sunday, he attended the K League 1 match between FC Seoul and Ulsan HD at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The delay stems from military service regulations. After winning a gold medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, Lee qualified for alternative military service as an arts and sports personnel member. Because he has not yet completed those obligations, South Korea's Military Service Act requires him to obtain official permission before traveling overseas.

The timing of Lee's arrival in Madrid will depend on when that administrative process is completed.

Marca reported that if his overseas travel permit is not issued by July 30, he will instead greet his new Atletico Madrid teammates in South Korea. Atletico Madrid is scheduled to arrive in Korea on Aug. 5 and will play a preseason friendly against Manchester City at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 9.

If the permit is issued beforehand, Lee is expected to depart for Spain immediately, join Atletico's preseason preparations, and begin getting ready for the new campaign.

For now, Lee is training individually in Seoul while awaiting clearance. He has been following a conditioning program provided by Atletico Madrid at FC Seoul's GS Champions Park training center in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, to maintain his fitness ahead of joining the club.

Atletico Madrid paid a reported transfer fee of $45.5 million to sign Lee from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The club has also handed him the iconic No. 7 jersey, traditionally associated with its marquee player, underscoring the high expectations surrounding his arrival.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)