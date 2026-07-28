Musinsa Beauty said Tuesday its private-label cosmetics brand Oddtype has entered the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the US military retail network, with sales beginning through its online store and 27 offline stores in major military hubs including Texas, Virginia and California.

Operated by the US Department of Defense, AAFES runs online stores, post exchanges and convenience stores on US military bases worldwide, serving some 30 million active-duty and retired service members, civilian employees and their families.

The company said brands must pass a rigorous screening process evaluating product quality, safety and supply capabilities before being accepted by AAFES, adding that it spent several months conducting product tests with local partners and preparing its supply chain ahead of the launch.

The move expands Musinsa Beauty's North American distribution beyond online channels such as Amazon, YesStyle and StyleKorean, giving the company its first offline presence in the US while extending its reach to military communities worldwide.

The company has also been expanding its overseas footprint. In June, it entered Kuwait-based beauty and lifestyle platform Boutiqaat, with Oddtype products becoming available at five major shopping malls.

In Japan, Oddtype products are sold through retailers including @cosme, Loft and Plaza, while another private-label brand, Whizzy, is available at more than 300 Don Quijote stores. Musinsa Beauty has also expanded across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Beginning in August, three Musinsa Beauty private-label brands — Oddtype, Whizzy and Musinsa Standard Beauty — will also enter Australia's offline market through local beauty retailer W Cosmetics.

The company said it would continue expanding its global online and offline distribution network to strengthen its competitiveness as a global beauty platform.