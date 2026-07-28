The theatrical run ahead of its Netflix debut puts the Venice competition title inside the Oscar qualifying window

Lee Chang-dong's "Possible Love" will open in South Korean theaters Sept. 23, Netflix said Tuesday, giving the movie a big-screen run ahead of its global streaming launch on Nov. 6.

The film marks the arthouse auteur's first feature in eight years, following "Burning" (2018). The drama follows two married couples from opposite walks of life whose lives intertwine during a documentary shoot. Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong star.

The release would also make the film eligible for the international feature Oscar, which requires a run of at least seven consecutive days in theaters outside the US by the Sept. 30 cutoff. It would still need to be named South Korea's official entry, as the Academy accepts one film per country.

The film will have its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival, which runs Sept. 2-12. It is Lee's first title on the Lido since "Oasis" (2002), which earned him the Silver Lion for best director.

A North American premiere follows in Toronto, where the drama screens in the festival's Special Presentations section.

"Possible Love" will also open in select US theaters Oct. 23, the streamer said.