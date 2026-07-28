Police in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, are investigating an alleged case of verbal abuse by one of its officers, who reportedly claimed to have been merely responding to an insult.

Local media outlets on Tuesday reported that the Chungju Police Station has launched an audit of a complaint filed in April.

The complainant said he was on a crosswalk with his fourth grade daughter on April 13 when a driver ignored a red light. The man reports that he yelled in surprised as the car approached them, and that the driver, who also had his daughter in the vehicle, responded by cursing and removing his shirt, with some 100 students and parents on their way to school in the area.

The complainant said he found out Saturday that the driver was a Chungju police officer in plain clothes, and that he had only apologized after he started taking photos.

According to police, the officer said that the petitioner was the one who started cursing.

The complaint was previously closed in May at the petitioner's request, but the provincial police agency is reportedly inspecting to verify if it was handled properly.