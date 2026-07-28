Yonsei University said Tuesday it will participate in the 2026 US-Korea Conference on Science, Technology and Entrepreneurship in Florida next month, where it plans to recruit overseas researchers and seek new research partnerships.

The conference will be held from Aug. 5-8 at the Omni Orlando Resort in Florida. Held annually since 1991, the event is expected to draw around 1,500 participants this year, including researchers, government officials, policymakers, industry representatives and students from South Korea and the United States.

Yonsei President Yoon Dong-sup will speak at a leadership session on Aug. 6, where he is expected to introduce the university’s research infrastructure and plans for expanding international research cooperation.

The university delegation will also meet with researchers and early-career science and technology professionals to discuss potential research and education partnerships, according to Yonsei.

Separately, the university plans to hold a recruitment session for Korean scientists working abroad and other international researchers.

The session will provide information on Yonsei’s research support system, settlement assistance programs and opportunities for international joint research. The university will also offer individual consultations to prospective faculty members and researchers.

Yonsei’s recruitment efforts come as UKC itself places a strong emphasis on talent exchange. The conference program includes promotional booths and recruitment interviews for companies, research institutes and universities, as well as career development programs for graduate students and postdoctoral researchers.

The program will also feature a plenary address on Aug. 7 by Nvidia co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Chris Malachowsky.

Yonsei said its participation in the conference is part of efforts to expand its overseas research network and recruit research personnel.