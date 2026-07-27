Mary&May, a Korean clean beauty brand, said Monday it is stepping up its expansion into distribution channels across more than 70 countries, riding the success of a global social media campaign that boosted the brand's visibility.

The campaign, called "Tingle to Glow," asks customers to document their before-and-after results using the brand's PDRN Spicule line, which pairs microneedle technology with a plant-based skin repair ingredient.

The brand said the tingle comes from microscopic needles opening tiny channels in the skin for deeper ingredient absorption, which leads to the visible brightening it calls "glow."

Posts tied to the campaign have drawn more than 100 million views, with follower growth concentrated on TikTok. The company said the product now sells at a rate of two units per second across its markets.

The campaign builds on two earlier viral pushes, one of which drew more than 100 million impressions across over 100 countries, and another that generated roughly 18,000 pieces of user-made content in a single month.

The sharpest growth has come from emerging markets. Mary&May's TikTok following jumped 82,600 percent on-year in South America and 23,876 percent in the Arab world in 2025, while its Instagram following climbed 17,389 percent in South America and 5,867 percent in Arab countries over the same period.

"The latest campaign lets consumers directly experience our efficacy by connecting the spicule sensation to visible brightness," a Mary&May official said. "It confirmed our global competitiveness, and we plan to turn that fandom into real results across our networks in more than 70 countries."

More than 85 percent of Mary&May's sales come from abroad. The brand has secured shelf space at major retailers such as Amazon and Target in North America, Notino in Europe, Ulta in the Middle East, Lazada in Southeast Asia and Gold Apple in Russia.