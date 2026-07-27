Lawmakers are calling for legislative reform that would allow election authorities to restrict or reschedule staff leave ahead of national elections, in response to the fallout from ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections.

On Friday, independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon and 17 other lawmakers proposed a revision to the Election Commission Act that would allow election commission officials' vacations to be altered depending on election schedules.

According to Han's office, the proposal covers both ordinary leave and leave of absence. It would allow authorities to change the timing of requested leave if the official's absence could cause a major disruption to the management of an election.

Han's office cited Article 60(5) of the Labor Standards Act, which allows private-sector employers to change the timing of annual paid leave if granting it can cause major disruption to business operations. It argued that similar measures should be introduced for public institutions responsible for critical national duties.

The proposal aims to minimize the absence of essential personnel during major elections and guarantee that residents can exercise their voting rights without disruption, Han's office said.

Bereavement and other family-event leave, maternity leave, sick leave and childcare leave would be excluded to prevent the measure from infringing on basic rights.

The proposal from Han is the second such proposed revision.

On July 2, People Power Party Rep. Lee Sang-hwi and 10 other lawmakers jointly drafted an amendment for the bill.

Under their proposal, the chairperson of each election commission would be able to restrict or reschedule leave if it falls within 60 days of an election. The proposals come amid concerns that the number of NEC employees taking leave often increases before nationwide elections and declines after voting.

According to NEC data obtained by the office of People Power Party Rep. Kim Seung-su, the pattern has been observed since at least 2021.

Ahead of the June 2022 local elections, the number of NEC employees on leave rose from 155 in January to 226 in June. The figure increased again ahead of the April 2024 general election, climbing from 140 in December 2023 to 172 in April.

A similar pattern was recorded before the June 3, 2025, presidential election. The number stood at 145 in December 2024 but rose to 181 in April 2025.

Most recently, 181 NEC employees were on leave as of late May, up by 33 from 148 at the end of last year. The figure represented about 6 percent of the commission's approximately 3,034 authorized positions.