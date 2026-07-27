Lotte Wellfood said Monday that it has begun full-scale operations at a fourth Lotte Choco Pie production line in India, expanding capacity to meet growing local demand.

The company invested about 30 billion won ($20.5 million) in the new line at its Lotte India plant in Rohtak, Haryana. Following a stabilization period that began in June, the line entered full operation this month.

The expansion will increase Lotte India’s annual Choco Pie production capacity by about 33 percent. The company expects product sales to rise more than 20 percent on-year.

Lotte Choco Pie commands over 70 percent of India’s chocolate pie market. Annual sales topped 100 billion won in 2025 after growing at an average annual rate of about 20 percent over the previous three years.

Lotte Wellfood has continued expanding production to keep pace with demand. In 2023, it added a third Choco Pie line at its Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu.

Lotte India’s sales grew about 28 percent on-year in the first half, a year after the integration of Lotte’s confectionery and ice cream operations in the country.

Under its “One India” strategy, the company plans to integrate distribution networks across northern, southern and western India to improve efficiency. It aims to generate 1 trillion won in annual sales in India by 2032.

“The fourth production line will allow us to respond more effectively to growing demand for Lotte Choco Pie, one of India’s leading snack brands,” a company official said.

“We will continue strengthening our position in India’s confectionery and ice cream market through steady brand growth and greater operational efficiency.”