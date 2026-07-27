Lee Moon Won Bio said Monday it has been selected for TIPS, South Korea’s flagship government-backed program for promising technology startups.

The research company was founded on two decades of clinical experience at Lee Moon Won Korean Medicine Clinic. Its intellectual property portfolio includes 11 patents and applications filed under the international Patent Cooperation Treaty.

Under the program, Lee Moon Won Bio will receive about 800 million won ($545,200) in government research funding over the next two years.

The funding will support the development of Super Hair Shot, a patented botanical compound for treating hair loss. The company said the formula draws on 20 years of clinical observations.

Super Hair Shot is part of a broader product portfolio that includes more than 10 hair-care products and oral supplements sold online.

While conventional hair-loss treatments often rely on standardized products, Lee Moon Won Korean Medicine Clinic offers personalized herbal therapies tailored to individual patients. The company said the approach covers female pattern hair loss as well as hair loss associated with childbirth, menopause and stress.

The compound is being developed through two regulatory pathways: registration as a cosmetic ingredient and continued clinical use in pharmacopuncture, a Korean medicine treatment that injects concentrated herbal extracts into acupuncture points on the scalp.

Lee Moon Won Bio said the dual-track approach could create partnership opportunities with drug developers, global beauty and wellness companies and premium scalp-care device makers.

The company said its research draws on clinical data from about 15,000 female patients from overseas. It plans to submit related epidemiological studies to peer-reviewed journals.