Hana Securities has begun offering Korean stock trading to clients of Hong Kong-based Futu Securities, expanding its push to draw more overseas investors into the domestic market.

The service allows nonresident investors to buy and settle Korean shares through Futu without opening a separate account with a Korean brokerage, Hana Securities said Monday.

Trading began on a trial basis for preregistered clients in June and was expanded to all Futu customers on Friday.

Futu, which operates the Futubull and Moomoo trading platforms, had about 3.37 million funded accounts as of last year. Its clients held roughly 246 trillion won ($167.6 billion) in assets and generated an annual trading volume of about 3,000 trillion won.

The company operates in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Hana Securities has been expanding its foreign investor omnibus account network since receiving regulatory approval for the service in April 2025.

It launched the service with Hong Kong's Emperor Securities in October, followed by Japan's Capital Partners Securities in April. The partnership with Futu broadens its reach among Asian retail investors.

The brokerage also plans to deepen cooperation with Citic Securities in Hong Kong and US-based Wedbush Securities as it seeks to widen overseas access to Korea's capital markets.

"The service will give Futu Securities’ millions of clients easier access to Korea’s capital markets," said Huh Tae-hyung, head of global sales at Hana Securities. "We will continue to broaden our offerings and make the market more accessible to overseas investors."