Jungkook of BTS hit 1.5 billion Spotify streams with “Standing Next to You,” Big Hit Music announced Monday.

This is the second time he achieved the feat with a solo song, following “Seven (Feat. Latto).”

“Standing Next to You” was unveiled in November 2023 as the focus track for Jungkook's first solo album, “Golden,” hitting Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 5 and spending 19 weeks in total on the main singles chart. It was his sixth entry on the chart and third among the top 10. It landed atop both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts.

The retro funk tune entered the UK Official Singles Top 100 at No. 6 and spent 11 weeks on it. On Spotify it topped both the daily and weekly charts for songs globally.