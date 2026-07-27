Brazil recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations Sunday following "insults" leveled by President Javier Milei against his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and others at a Sao Paulo political event, the Foreign Ministry said.

The libertarian leader of Argentina referred to Brazil's leftist incumbent president as a "convict" and a "thief," without naming him explicitly, during an event Saturday formally nominating right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro to run in upcoming elections.

Milei also referred to -- without naming him directly -- Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes as "bald trash." Milei "insulted two branches of government, the Brazilian people and Brazilian democracy," a Brazilian diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse.

Brazil's government on Sunday also summoned Argentina's ambassador to discuss those "insults," the source told AFP.

Speaking at a union event Sunday, Lula said he will continue to lead "without anyone's interference," because "in Brazil, we do not accept anyone sticking their nose where it doesn't belong." The Brazilian leader did not specify a target for the comments.

Later Sunday, Milei told Argentina's Radio Mitre that the country was the subject of a negative "campaign" financed by Brazil and Mexico -- Latin American countries with leftist leaders -- and the Democratic party in the US.

"They're the progressive leaders who don't want the ideas of freedom to work," Milei said.

Milei, who provided no concrete evidence of such a campaign or its alleged funding, appeared to be referring in part to criticism directed at Argentina's national team during the World Cup.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the tournament final, in a foul-heavy match that ended with a brawl on the pitch and the Argentine squad turning its back during the trophy ceremony. Critics dinged the Argentine squad for poor sportsmanship in the wake of the loss.

The Argentine president had flown to Brazil for Saturday's event with Bolsonaro and warned in a speech against a supposed "Lula risk" hanging over the country, urging Brazil to break free from "subjugation to the left." Milei also said that Moraes had prevented him from visiting his "unjustly imprisoned friend" Jair Bolsonaro -- Flavio's father and the former president (2019-2022), who was convicted of plotting a coup in 2022.

Moraes, who oversaw the conviction of Bolsonaro, had previously denied Milei permission to visit the former president while he is under house arrest in Brasilia.

Brazil's ambassador, Julio Bitelli, is expected to arrive back home between Sunday and Monday, a diplomatic source said. (AFP)